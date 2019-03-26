Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Leads all bench scorers

Dinwiddie put up 22 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go with two assists in 41 minutes off the bench Monday in the Nets' 148-144 double-overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

Dinwiddie's scoring production paced all reserves on both teams, with the combo guard hitting one of the biggest shots of the contest when he tied the game on a three-pointer late in the first overtime. The 25-year-old has now reached double figures in points in each of his 12 outings in March, but is shooting just 40.2 percent from the field and hasn't offered much in the non-scoring categories (3.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds per game).