Dinwiddie posted 29 points (10-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and nine assists in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 124-104 victory over the Magic.

Dinwiddie finally showed up Tuesday, pouring in a game-high 29 points to go with nine dimes. With news coming out that Ben Simmons (nerve impingement) is slated to miss at least the next week, Dinwiddie should find himself in a favorable position moving forward. While playing time does not always translate to production, he is someone who should be rostered in all formats, at least as a short-term option.