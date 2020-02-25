Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Leads Nets in loss
Dinwiddie scored a team-high 24 points (9-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight assists and a rebound in 34 minutes during Monday's 115-113 loss to the Magic.
After a couple of sluggish games following his return to the starting lineup, Dinwiddie has re-discovered his early-season form, dropping 20 or more points in four of the last six games and averaging 19.2 points, 9.3 assists, 5.0 boards and 1.7 threes. With Kyrie Irving (shoulder) out for the rest of the year, this level of production could well be the new normal for Dinwiddie down the stretch.
