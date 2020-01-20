Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Leads Nets with 22 points
Dinwiddie had 22 points (6-17 FG, 3-7 3PT, 7-9 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes Monday against the 76ers.
Dinwiddie struggled with his shot on the day, though he did damage from the charity stripe, where he knocked down seven of nine attempts. He led the team in scoring in a 117-111 loss. Dinwiddie will look to score with more efficiency heading into Thursday's matchup with the Lakers considering he's just 9-for-29 from the field over his last two games.
