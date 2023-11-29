Dinwiddie totaled 23 points (5-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 10-10 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 115-103 victory over Toronto.

Dinwiddie has done a fine job leading the Nets offensively in the absence of Cam Thomas (ankle) and Ben Simmons (back). His last four games has been the best stretch of his season, as he averaged 21.8 points, 9.5 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.8 three-pointers. The bad news is that he shot 37.3 percent from the field.