Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Leads team in scoring again
Dinwiddie accumulated 23 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and a block across 30 minutes in the Nets' win over the Hawks on Saturday.
Dinwiddie posted his second straight game of at least 23 points in Saturday's win. He led the team in points for the second time in as many games. After missing 14 games to a thumb injury, Dinwiddie is averaging a healthy 18.4 points, 5.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Drops 28 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Registers 16 points Monday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Modest production in loss•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 15 points in Friday's loss•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Will make return Friday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Practicing with G League•
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...