Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Leads team in scoring again

Dinwiddie accumulated 23 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and a block across 30 minutes in the Nets' win over the Hawks on Saturday.

Dinwiddie posted his second straight game of at least 23 points in Saturday's win. He led the team in points for the second time in as many games. After missing 14 games to a thumb injury, Dinwiddie is averaging a healthy 18.4 points, 5.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.