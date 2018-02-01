Dinwiddie scored 27 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 13-15 FT)to go along with four assists and two rebounds across 34 minutes during Thursday's 116-108 in over the 76ers.

Dinwiddie had an effective night from the field, but it was his aggressiveness going to the basket that made the different, with the 13 made free throws representing a new career high. He played his most minutes since Jan. 17, due in part to the absences of Caris LaVert and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, as well as the continued limitations of DeAngelo Russell (knee). Dinwiddie has been a productive player this season and should continue to play a large role until his aforementioned teammates are all back up to speed.