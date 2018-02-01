Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Leads team in scoring versus 76ers
Dinwiddie scored 27 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 13-15 FT)to go along with four assists and two rebounds across 34 minutes during Thursday's 116-108 in over the 76ers.
Dinwiddie had an effective night from the field, but it was his aggressiveness going to the basket that made the different, with the 13 made free throws representing a new career high. He played his most minutes since Jan. 17, due in part to the absences of Caris LaVert and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, as well as the continued limitations of DeAngelo Russell (knee). Dinwiddie has been a productive player this season and should continue to play a large role until his aforementioned teammates are all back up to speed.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Collects 10 assists on Saturday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores just nine points versus Bucks•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: One board shy of triple-double in Friday's win•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 31 points in 42 minutes•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Records team-high 20 points Saturday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ties career-high 26 points•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...