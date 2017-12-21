Dinwiddie recorded 16 points (5-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 loss to the Kings.

While Dinwiddie has performed admirably since D'Angelo Russell (knee) went down indefinitely, he gets streaky with his shot, and he ended up on the cold end of the spectrum Wednesday. He only made two out of 10 three-point attempts and his assist total was way below his season average. Now in his second season in Brooklyn, his overall success is tied to the Nets' fortunes, which are unfortunately quite bleak at present. He still is an above- average target at point guard as long as he is starting.