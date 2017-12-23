Dinwiddie had 15 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Friday's 119-84 victory over Washington.

The Nets came out firing in this one, recording their first victory in the past five games. Dinwiddie continues to flourish in the starting role and appears more than capable of running the team on a nightly basis. He does have some issues with his efficiency but makes up for it with his assists and three-pointers. He is going to hold value until D'Angelo Russell (knee) returns, and should even remain relevant after the fact.