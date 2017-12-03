Dinwiddie scored 15 points(5-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding nine assists, six rebounds and three blocked shots in 30 minutes, during Saturday's 114-102 loss to the Hawks.

With no clear timetable for D'Angelo Russell's (knee) return, Dinwiddie continues to be the primary replacement for him at point guard, with a host of role players joining him at the two. Despite logging thirty minutes and flirting with a double-double, Dinwiddie couldn't make much happen in the paint for his big men and the majority of the Nets' shots fell well outside the paint.