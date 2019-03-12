Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Leads way with 19 points

Dinwiddie tallied 19 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Monday's win over Detroit.

Despite leading the Nets in scoring, Dinwiddie had a rather unremarkable performance, falling well below his season average for assists. The fifth-year guard hasn't missed a beat since returning from a thumb injury that kept him out for a month. Since returning six games ago, Dinwiddie's averaging 18.5 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.