Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Leads way with 19 points
Dinwiddie tallied 19 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Monday's win over Detroit.
Despite leading the Nets in scoring, Dinwiddie had a rather unremarkable performance, falling well below his season average for assists. The fifth-year guard hasn't missed a beat since returning from a thumb injury that kept him out for a month. Since returning six games ago, Dinwiddie's averaging 18.5 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Leads team in scoring again•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Drops 28 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Registers 16 points Monday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Modest production in loss•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 15 points in Friday's loss•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Will make return Friday•
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...