Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Leads way with 34 points
Dinwiddie amassed 34 points (11-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Friday's win over Portland.
Dinwiddie has his best game of the season Friday, topping 30 points for the first time, and amassing season-highs in rebounds, field-goals and threes as well. The sixth-year guard's struggled a bit to adapt to a smaller role with Kyrie Irving joining the team in the offseason, though his stats haven't taken a noticeable step down. Through eight games, Dinwiddie's averaging 16.5 points, 4.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 threes while shooting 42.9 percent from the field, 32.6 percent from three and 79.1 percent from the line in 25.3 minutes per contest.
