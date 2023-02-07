Dinwiddie is expected to be available to make his Brooklyn debut in Tuesday's game against Phoenix, Billy Reinhardt of NetsDaily.com reports.

Brooklyn hasn't officially commented on the statuses of Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith for Tuesday's contest, but after their acquisitions were finalized Monday, the shorthanded Nets could benefit from having both players available in some capacity for the second half of a back-to-back set. Because he hasn't yet gone through a full practice with the Nets, Dinwiddie may come off the bench Tuesday and/or have his minutes managed to some extent, but provided he isn't moved elsewhere ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, the 29-year-old should eventually settle into a full-time role as Brooklyn's starting point guard.