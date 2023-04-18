Dinwiddie contributed 12 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Monday's 96-84 loss to the 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Dinwiddie was limited yet again in Monday's Game 2 defeat, the second time in as many games he failed to surpass 15 points or dish out more than eight assists. Dinwiddie surpassed the double-digit assist mark in 11 of his final 15 regular-season contests, also tallying at least 15 points in 10 of those games during that span.