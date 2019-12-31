Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Logs 36 points, eight dimes

Dinwiddie amassed 36 points (12-31 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-13 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 122-115 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Dinwiddie was far from efficient offensively but turned in a well-rounded stat line nonetheless. With Kyrie Irving (shoulder) expected to be sidelined for at least one more game, Dinwiddie is likely to cobble together another impressive line in Thursday's matchup versus the Mavericks.