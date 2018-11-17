Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Manages team-high 25 points Friday
Dinwiddie totaled 25 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, and three steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 115-104 victory over the Wizards.
Dinwiddie was excellent Friday, helping the Nets to an 11 point victory over the struggling Wizards. Dinwiddie continues to come off the bench but matched Jarrett Allen with a team-high 31 minutes. He paced the team in scoring, assists, and steals and appears to have been the major beneficiary of the Caris LeVert (ankle) injury. Despite the sixth-man role, Dinwiddie needs to rostered in all leagues.
