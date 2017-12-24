Dinwiddie collected 26 points (8-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists and one rebound in 38 minutes during Saturday's 123-119 loss to the Pacers.

Dinwiddie matched his career-high from only nine days ago while adding another eight assists. His efficiency from the floor continues to be a stumbling block for owners, but the 5-of-5 from the free-throw line was a nice bonus for owners. He will continue to see as much run as he can handle for the foreseeable future and should be owned everywhere.

