Dinwiddie recorded a career-high-tying 31 points (11-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and added five assists and three rebounds across 29 minutes in Sunday's 127-125 loss to the 76ers.

Though he hasn't noticed a dramatic increase in playing time since Caris LeVert (foot) sustained a serious injury Nov. 12, Dinwiddie's usage has been on the rise. Dinwiddie is averaging 19.7 points and 6.7 assists per game in the Nets' seven contests without LeVert, up from 13.9 and 4.1, respectively, in the team's first 14 contests of the season. That level of production plays in any format and should continue for the foreseeable future with Dinwiddie's post-LeVert marks from the field (47.3 percent) and three-point range (35.9 percent) appearing relatively sustainable.