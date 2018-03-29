Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Minimally involved versus Magic
Dinwiddie finished with three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and one rebound across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 win over the Magic.
Dinwiddie's court time sunk to it's lowest level since early November. He served as little more than a peripheral figure off the bench and watched as DeAngelo Russell, Allen Crabbe, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris all played substantial roles in the backcourt. Dinwiddie enjoyed some excellent outings earlier this season as some of his aforementioned teammates missed time, but his fantasy value seems to be diminishing by the game now that the squad is healthy.
