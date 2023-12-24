Dinwiddie produced 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Saturday's 126-115 victory over Detroit.
Dinwiddie is averaging 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 32.4 minutes per game across his last 10 contests. Shooting 40.0 percent on 12.5 shots per game hasn't yielded any boom appeal, but he's posted a 4.0 AST/TO ratio over that span, building on a career-best, season-long 3.8 AST/TO ratio. His volume is moderate, however, as Dinwiddie ranks 22nd league-wide with 11.1 potential assists per game.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Notches double-double Monday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Tallies season-high 14 assists•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Posts well-rounded effort in win•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Comes close to double-double•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Productive against Orlando•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Leads Nets with 23 points•