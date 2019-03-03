Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Modest production in loss
Dinwiddie finished with 10 points (2-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four assists, one rebound, one steal and one block over 25 minutes in the Nets' loss to the Heat on Saturday.
Dinwiddie had an awful shooting night, but was able to parlay it into double-digit points because of six made free throws. He's looked fine in two games back after missing 14 contests due to a thumb injury, and better days are ahead. Dinwiddie is averaging 28.4 minutes per game this season, primarily off the bench.
