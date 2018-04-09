Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Moving into starting five
Dinwiddie will start Monday's game against Chicago, Alex Labidou of BrooklynNets.com reports.
With Joe Harris (ankle) out of action, Dinwiddie will move into the lineup at one guard spot alongside D'Angelo Russell. Allen Crabbe, the usual starting two-guard, will slide up to small forward.
