Dinwiddie will move to the bench for Friday's game against Philadelphia, Alex Labidou of BrooklynNets.com reports.

The Nets will shake up the starting five Friday, going with D'Angelo Russell at point guard with Joe Harris at the two. DeMarre Carroll will get the nod at one forward spot, while Rondae Hollis-Jefferson will re-enter the lineup at the four. Coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters that when Allen Crabbe returns from his illness, he'll be penciled into the starting two-guard spot, so the implication is that Dinwiddie will likely remain in a bench role going forward.