Dinwiddie tallied 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 123-114 win over the Rockets.

Dinwiddie came away with his eighth double-double of the season, seven of which have come in Brooklyn. Though he was enjoying a productive season riding shotgun in the backcourt with Luka Doncic prior to being traded from Dallas to Brooklyn in early February, Dinwiddie's fantasy value has risen now that he's settled in at point guard with the Nets rather than in the off-ball role he often filled with the Mavericks. He's averaging 8.4 assists per game over 21 appearances with Brooklyn, compared to 5.3 per contest in his 53 appearances with Dallas.