Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Nearing return
Dinwiddie (thumb) is close to returning to the court, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Dinwiddie, who will miss his 14th-straight contest while recovering from surgery on his right thumb, is "very close" to returning according to coach Kenny Atkinson. It's unclear when exactly he'll play next, but he has two possibilities this week, Friday against Charlotte and Saturday in Miami. Upon return, Dinwiddie will likely slot back into his large role off the bench which he's sustained throughout the season. That said, his usage may dip a little compared to what it was prior to his injury as Caris LeVert returned to the lineup while Dinwiddie was injured.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: No firm timetable•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Resumes on-court work•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Underwent successful surgery Monday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Will have surgery, miss 3-to-6 weeks•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Will need surgery, timetable uncertain•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Friday•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...