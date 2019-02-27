Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Nearing return

Dinwiddie (thumb) is close to returning to the court, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

Dinwiddie, who will miss his 14th-straight contest while recovering from surgery on his right thumb, is "very close" to returning according to coach Kenny Atkinson. It's unclear when exactly he'll play next, but he has two possibilities this week, Friday against Charlotte and Saturday in Miami. Upon return, Dinwiddie will likely slot back into his large role off the bench which he's sustained throughout the season. That said, his usage may dip a little compared to what it was prior to his injury as Caris LeVert returned to the lineup while Dinwiddie was injured.