Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: No firm timetable
Dinwiddie (thumb) is without a firm return timetable, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Dinwiddie underwent surgery roughly three weeks ago to repair ligament damage in his thumb, and while he's returned to on-court work, the Nets are yet to put a timetable on his return. Coach Kenny Atkinson was asked Tuesday if he believes Dinwiddie will be back before next month's 17-day road trip, which begins March 13, and he was non-committal, though he noted that Dinwiddie has been staying in shape and working with his off hand. Lewis subsequently clarified that Dinwiddie could return before mid-March, but Atkinson's comments certainly imply that Dinwiddie will likely miss at least a few more weeks.
