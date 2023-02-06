Dinwiddie (recently traded) isn't expected to make his Nets debut Monday against the Clippers, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Per Schiffer, the blockbuster trade between the Mavericks and Nets isn't official as of Monday morning, and even if the deal is finalized later in the day, Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith likely still won't be available against Los Angeles. Brooklyn plays again Tuesday versus the Suns, which may also be too quick of a turnaround, so it's certainly possible the duo doesn't suit up for their new team until Thursday's matchup against Chicago.