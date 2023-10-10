Dinwiddie finished with 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 3PT) in 16 minutes during Monday's 129-126 preseason loss to the Lakers.
Dinwiddie started alongside Ben Simmons, so it's nice to see that the Nets are open to those two ball-handlers sharing the floor. Simmons will take away a lot of playmaking opportunities from Dinwiddie, though, so that's important to keep in mind during fantasy drafts.
