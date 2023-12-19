Dinwiddie supplied 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Monday's 125-108 loss to the Jazz.

Dinwiddie finished second on the Nets to Cam Thomas in scoring in the contest, as the pair combined for 49 of the team's 108 points. Dinwiddie also logged 11 of Brooklyn's 25 assists, allowing him to record his second straight double-double and fourth overall this season. The veteran point guard is shooting just 40.9 percent on the campaign, but he's otherwise offered useful production with 15.0 points, 7.0 dimes, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 triples and 0.9 steals over 25 games this season.