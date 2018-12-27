Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Notches first double-double

Dinwiddie compiled 37 points (12-29 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 assists and two rebounds across 41 minutes Wednesday in the Nets' 134-132 double-overtime win over the Hornets.

While his efficiency wasn't great, Dinwiddie still deliver his top stat line of the season, establishing a new personal best in assists and three-point buckets while falling only two points shy of his previous top mark. Though Brooklyn continues to bring Dinwiddie off the bench, he's outplayed starting point guard D'Angelo Russell of late and directed the offense for most of crunch time in Wednesday's tight affair. With wing Caris LeVert (foot) facing an uncertain timeline to return this season, Dinwiddie should continue to benefit from an extended role as one of the Nets' clear go-to scoring options.