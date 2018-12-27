Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Notches first double-double
Dinwiddie compiled 37 points (12-29 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 assists and two rebounds across 41 minutes Wednesday in the Nets' 134-132 double-overtime win over the Hornets.
While his efficiency wasn't great, Dinwiddie still deliver his top stat line of the season, establishing a new personal best in assists and three-point buckets while falling only two points shy of his previous top mark. Though Brooklyn continues to bring Dinwiddie off the bench, he's outplayed starting point guard D'Angelo Russell of late and directed the offense for most of crunch time in Wednesday's tight affair. With wing Caris LeVert (foot) facing an uncertain timeline to return this season, Dinwiddie should continue to benefit from an extended role as one of the Nets' clear go-to scoring options.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores team-high 24 points Sunday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 15 points off the bench•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Drops game-high 27 points Wednesday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores an efficient 18 points Tuesday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 27 points in Friday's win•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Inks three-year extension•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...