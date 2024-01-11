Dinwiddie is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Cavaliers due to an illness, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.
Dinwiddie is in danger of missing just his third game this season due to a non-COVID illness. Dennis Smith and Cam Thomas would likely receive extended minutes if Dinwiddie is ruled out.
