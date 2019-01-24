Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Nursing thumb injury

Dinwiddie is being evaluated for a right thumb injury, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. He is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Former NBA player and host on Fox Sports Caron Butler tweeted out that Dinwiddie could be dealing with torn ligaments in his finger. That exact report has yet to be confirmed by the Nets. More information should arrive in the near future. If Dinwiddie is sidelined for an extended period, Shabazz Napier could see an expanded role.