Dinwiddie (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Bulls.

As expected, Dinwiddie has officially been deemed available after telling reporters during the team's morning shootaround that he'll play Friday after missing the previous contest with an ankle sprain. It's been a hit-or-miss start for the point guard, who posted 23 points and eight assists versus Dallas on Oct. 27 but has totaled just 10 points and six assists in his other two appearances combined.