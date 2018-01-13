Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: One board shy of triple-double in Friday's win
Dinwiddie delivered 20 points (6-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 110-105 win versus the Hawks.
Dinwiddie was downright dominant for the second time in the last three games, posting a career high in rebounding while falling one board shy of a triple-double. D'Angelo Russell (knee) will cut into Dinwiddie's touches once he's cleared to play. However, Dinwiddie has made a name for himself during Russell's absence, and there's plenty of reason to believe he has carved out a reliable role for the remainder of the campaign.
