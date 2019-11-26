Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: One dime shy of double-double

Dinwiddie posted 23 points (10-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, three blocks and one rebound in 33 minutes during Monday's 108-106 win over the Cavaliers.

Dinwiddie matched his career high in blocks while also recording a season-high nine assists. He has now poured in at least 20 points in six straight showings (and in eight of the last 10 tilts). With Kyrie Irving (shoulder) set to miss at least one more contest and Caris LeVert (thumb) out until at least mid-December, Dinwiddie will likely continue to be relied upon pretty heavily going forward.