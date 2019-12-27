Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Only bright spot in loss

Dinwiddie ended with 25 points (5-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 12-17 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 94-82 loss to the Knicks.

In what was arguably the worst performance of the season for the Nets, Dinwiddie at least showed some fight. He led the team in scoring with 25 points, something that has been a regular occurrence of late. He is putting together all-star numbers in the absence of Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and with no return in sight for Irving, Dinwwide should be safely deployed in all formats.