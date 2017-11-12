Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Out Saturday
Dinwiddie (hamstring) is out for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Michael Gallagher of NBC reports.
Dinwiddie tweaked his hamstring during Friday's game against Portland. In his stead Saturday, D'Angelo Russell could see extended run at point guard, while Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Sean Kilpatrick are also potential beneficiaries in the backcourt.
