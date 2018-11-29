Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Paces team with 18 points
Dinwiddie ended with 18 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, and two blocks in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 101-91 loss to Utah.
Dinwiddie kept his prolific scoring going Wednesday but failed to record an assist for just the second time this season. Dinwiddie has scored in double-digits in all but one game thus far, currently averaging 16.0 points per game across the season. Despite continuing to come off the bench, Dinwiddie is a more consistent option than D'Angelo Russell but offers less upside. He should be on a roster everywhere, no matter the league.
