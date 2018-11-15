Dinwiddie totaled 18 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five assists, three rebounds and a steal in 29 minutes Wednesday against the Heat.

Dinwiddie outplayed starter De'Angelo Russell by six minutes but had roughly the same statistical output albeit more efficiently. The veteran guard has had a nice season leading the Nets' second unit, contributing 13.9 points, 4.1 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 threes per game on 47.3 percent from the field, 81.8 percent from the line and 39.4 recent from three on the year. Dinwiddie is scoring at a career-best clip, and although he's passing out 2.0 fewer assists per game this year, he may still be worth a look in standard leagues due to his ability to generate modest scoring and distributional numbers on excellent efficiency.