Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Picks up double-double in start
Dinwiddie provided 12 points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and one block across 34 minutes during a 109-102 loss to the Celtics on Tuesday.
Dinwiddie received the start with D'Angelo Russell (knee) sidelined and as a result picked up his first double-double of the year across a season-high 34 minutes. He even swatted his first block of the season. Expect Dinwiddie to be a decent source of points, rebounds and assists for as long as Russell remains out.
