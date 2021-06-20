Dinwiddie plans to decline the $12.3 million player option on his 2021-22 contract and become an unrestricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Dinwiddie, who has been sidelined since late December due to an ACL tear, has a Monday deadline to make an official decision on the option. The 28-year-old guard could look for a roster spot elsewhere after appearing in just three games for Brooklyn during the 2020-21 season. Dinwiddie is expected to be close to full strength for the start of the 2021-22 season.