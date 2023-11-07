Dinwiddie amassed three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes during Monday's 129-125 loss to the Bucks.

Dinwiddie played just 24 minutes, tying his season low in games he has finished. It's been mixed results for the point guard to start 2023-24, and he's currently averaging fewer points, rebounds, assists and steals per game than he did last year. The emergence of Cam Thomas and the health of Ben Simmons have certainly put a damper on Dinwiddie's fantasy potential, but there should be some positive regression eventually.