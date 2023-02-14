Dinwiddie racked up 28 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 124-106 loss to the Knicks.

Dinwiddie was one of the few bright spots for Brooklyn as they dropped a game to the Knicks for the first time since Jan. 26, 2020. Dinwiddie certainly seems to be the focal point of this new-look offense while Ben Simmons continues to be used in a very limited role. Next up is a matchup against a Miami team Wednesday that will be missing Kyle Lowry (knee).