Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Posts 17 points, eight dimes

Dinwiddie delivered 17 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 106-105 overtime win against the Raptors.

Dinwiddie didn't have his most efficient shooting night. However, he contributed at least 17 points while earning at least 30 minutes for the third straight game. Moreover, Dinwiddie matched his season high in assists, and continues to make things happen regardless of whether he's starting or coming off the bench.