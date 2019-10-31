Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Posts 20 points in Wednesday's loss

Dinwiddie provided 20 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 118-108 loss to the Pacers.

Dinwiddie led the team in assists and has now scored 20 points twice through the first four games of 2019-20. While his field goal percentage has taken a hit to begin the campaign, Dinwiddie remains one of Brooklyn's most consistent offensive contributors.