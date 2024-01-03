Dinwiddie finished with zero points (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and five assists over 21 minutes in Tuesday's 112-85 loss to the Pelicans.

It was the 20th time in Dinwiddie's 10-year NBA career that he scored zero points in a game and the first time since Dec. 18, 2021 when he played for the Wizards. The Nets were limited to just 34 points in the first half, and with being down by 27 heading into the fourth quarter, Brooklyn opted to sit Dinwiddie and the rest of the starters. He'll have a chance to bounce back against the Rockets on Wednesday.