Dinwiddie provided 15 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 129-100 victory over the Heat.

Dinwiddie dished out a game-high nine assists and grabbed his most rebounds since March 5 en route to a near triple-double. The veteran point guard has appeared in eight straight games and recorded at least seven dimes in each one of those contests, averaging 18.1 points, 11.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 37.9 minutes. During that stretch, he has posted six double-doubles but is shooting just 41.9 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from deep.