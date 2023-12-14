Dinwiddie closed with 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 win over the Suns.

Each of the Nets' starters scored between 14 and 24 points, and Dinwiddie finished third on the team with his 16-point effort. He added team-high marks with eight boards and seven dimes while tying for the team lead with a pair of steals. Dinwiddie doesn't typically put up the type of rebound numbers he logged Wednesday, but he's been pretty consistent of late as a scorer and distributor, recording at least 14 points and at least seven assists in each of his past three games.