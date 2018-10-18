Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Pours in 23 off bench in loss to Pistons
Dinwiddie scored 23 points (10-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding six assists, four rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 103-100 loss to the Pistons.
He ended up seeing more court time than starter D'Angelo Russell, and Dinwiddie led the Nets in assists on the night as a result. The 25-year-old is coming off the best season of his NBA career to date, but with Russell healthy and still considered the club's point guard of the future, Dinwiddie could be hard pressed to match his 2017-18 production.
