Dinwiddie scored 25 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 120-119 overtime win over the Pistons.

He led the Nets in scoring, but his final bucket was the biggest, as he drained the game-winning three-pointer over Blake Griffin with seven seconds left in overtime. Dinwiddie continues to out-produce D'Angelo Russell, but as yet there's been no indication that Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson is thinking about making a change at point guard.